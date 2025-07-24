Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About Future In The NFL

Joel Bitonio entered the offseason wrestling with retirement after enduring 11 physically demanding NFL seasons.

The difficult 3-14 campaign had pushed the Cleveland Browns veteran to his breaking point, forcing him to evaluate whether his body could handle another year of punishment.

As training camp opens in Berea, the Browns’ longest-tenured player has returned with renewed purpose.

The decision wasn’t made lightly for the 33-year-old guard, who took time to consult family, coaches, and former teammates before committing to another season. Speaking with reporters recently, Bitonio candidly addressed his NFL future.

“I wanna play and I wanna show I can still play at a very elite level. Honestly, to myself and to my teammates. I still feel like I played well last year, but I think there is always more. They always want you to push yourself to be on top of your game. And I still feel good,” Bitonio said, per ESPN Cleveland’s Justin Cooper.

The veteran guard underwent thorough medical evaluations on persistent issues with his back, elbow, and knee during the offseason.

Despite the physical concerns, his competitive drive ultimately won out over retirement considerations.

Bitonio’s 2024 performance supported his confidence in returning. He played a career-high 1,177 offensive snaps while starting all 17 games and earning his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

His return provides crucial stability for a Browns offensive line facing significant changes.

With new offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren implementing updated schemes, Bitonio’s experience becomes even more valuable.

Entering the final year of his contract with no guarantees beyond 2025, Bitonio remains fully committed to proving he still belongs at the highest level in the NFL.

