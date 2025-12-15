Browns Nation

Monday, December 15, 2025
Familiar Face Returns To Browns In Latest Roster Moves

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
The 3-11 Cleveland Browns have to pick up the pieces after an embarrassing 31-3 loss at the Chicago Bears in Week 15, which was far from the bounce-back performance fans had hoped for after losing to the Tennessee Titans the previous week. With another tough matchup coming in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland has to get its ducks in a row to try to avoid going 3-14 for a second consecutive year.

You don’t go 3-11 without having some glaring deficiencies on the roster that will require at least a full offseason to fix, but that doesn’t mean the Browns will stop trying to uncover hidden talent wherever they can.

In an effort to do so, they made a pair of roster moves after the Bears game, one of which was to bring back a familiar face.

The Browns announced on X that the team has waived guard Garrett Dellinger. In his place, Cleveland decided to re-sign wide receiver Jamari Thrash.

Cleveland made the exact opposite of this transaction prior to the Bears game when they waived Thrash to add Dellinger to the active roster due to all the injuries the Browns are dealing with on the offensive line. Hopefully, reinforcements are on the way ahead of the Bills game in Week 16, so the Browns won’t need so many extra bodies in the trenches.

Thrash was a fifth-round pick in 2024 out of Louisville but has caught just 13 passes for 129 yards in his two years with the team. For a roster that so desperately needs somebody to emerge at the wide receiver position, there is still hope he can figure it out and carve out a role for himself.

Just days shy of his 25th birthday, Thrash likely won’t factor into the immediate game plan, but hopefully, he can keep working hard to solidify a role on this roster.

Shedeur Sanders needs all the help he can get from this WR room, and if Thrash can improve, there’s no reason why he can’t earn himself a greater opportunity at some point.

Browns Nation