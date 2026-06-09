Joel Bitonio Makes Honest Admission About Hall Of Fame Possibility

Whenever a highly accomplished player retires from the NFL, talk inevitably moves on to his possibility of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. For most, easy-to-see statistics make a clear case whether it’s realistic or not.

For offensive linemen, it’s not that simple. Even though new metrics make it easier to analyze and quantify their play, their candidacy is primarily based on the accolades they received throughout their careers.

By that measure, Joel Bitonio has a very good case to be inducted someday. But after announcing his retirement on Tuesday, the longtime Cleveland Browns icon said it really doesn’t matter to him.

Bitonio made an honest admission about that Hall of Fame possibility, saying that although he believes more interior linemen need to be enshrined, he doesn’t “need it” to justify his career.

“I never had a goal to be a gold-jacket guy. I just wanted to go out and be the best I could. It’s my yearly appointment that there’s not enough guards and centers in the Hall of Fame. If you look at the actual accolades of players, there needs to be more guards and centers in the Hall of Fame. I think that’s a barrier, just being a guard. If you want to look at consistency, longevity, and the history of the franchise, I’m proud of my career. I would love to be in the Hall of Fame someday, but I don’t need it. I’m happy with what I’ve done, and I’m proud of that,” Bitonio said.

#Browns Joel Bitonio on the possibility of making the @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/yc5qssNtoM — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 9, 2026

The left guard played 12 seasons for the Browns, starting all of his 178 of his games. In that time, he made the Pro Bowl seven times, was named a first-team All-Pro twice, and was a second-team choice three times. It is a list of accomplishments that can stack up against almost any other lineman currently in the Hall.

There are 48 former offensive linemen currently in the Hall of Fame. Of them, 17 are listed primarily as guards. That includes former Browns Gene Hickerson and Joe DeLamielleure.

The Browns have 23 former players in the Hall of Fame, and there are 19 people in the franchise’s Ring of Honor. Bitonio is almost certain to join the latter group someday.

His Hall of Fame case likely would be more promising had the Browns had more postseason success during his time there, or if he had found some success on another team. However, Bitonio admitted he was willing to stick it out to realize his dream of winning a Super Bowl title in Cleveland.

If loyalty is part of a Hall of Fame career, Bitonio would no doubt earn that recognition.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Reveals How He Wants Browns Fans To Remember Him