Joel Bitonio Reveals His Status For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns’ transition to quarterback Jameis Winston started on a promising note, though challenges loom ahead.

After Deshaun Watson’s first seven weeks left little room for error, Winston’s careful ball management proved crucial in their unexpected victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns now have a chance at consecutive wins, and Winston’s continued disciplined play remains essential.

However, potential concerns have surfaced at another position.

The availability of All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio for the Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is unknown because of a foot injury.

“I’m working through it right now. We’ll see how the week goes,” Bitonio said, via Justin Cooper of ESPN Cleveland.

#Browns Joel Bitonio may be in danger of missing Sunday’s game. This was him on if he is expecting to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/XVUJG4tiIw — Coop (@JJCoop25) October 31, 2024

The injury has sidelined Bitonio from practice sessions this week, and any participation could prove decisive, with the Browns hoping their veteran lineman can suit up.

The Browns face a critical test against the Chargers, and though their victory against the Ravens boosted their confidence, penalty issues need addressing.

Nick Chubb’s return has added fresh energy to the offense, with his 52 yards rushing showing glimpses of his impact.

As the running back rebuilds confidence in his rehabilitated knee, his presence poses an increasing threat to opposing defenses.

The Chargers defense will need to stay alert, as Chubb’s ability to exploit gaps and break tackles improves with each game, and this could mark his defining moment in his return to the field.

For Los Angeles, containing a resurgent Chubb might prove its biggest challenge.

