Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 28, 2024
Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On Jim Donovan After Sunday’s Game

By
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got a much-needed and emotional win on Sunday.

With the Baltimore Ravens in town, Kevin Stefanski’s team snapped a five-game losing streak.

Notably, it meant more this time.

Jim Donovan, known as The Voice of the Browns, passed away on Saturday after a long battle with leukemia.

When asked about the win, veteran G Joel Bitonio talked about how emotional the game was for them (via Daryl Ruiter).

He first talked about how Donovan’s voice is pretty much a core memory for everything Browns-related, adding that it was truly special to be able to win and give his family the game ball.

Donovan spent decades as the voice of the organization before retiring altogether shortly before the start of the season.

His health issues didn’t allow him to be in attendance when the team honored him earlier in the campaign.

The players had more than enough reasons to be at their best on Sunday.

With Jameis Winston leading on and off the field, it felt like they were never truly out of the game in which they arrived as nine-point underdogs.

Not only did they make life difficult for Lamar Jackson and the company, but they also ended up winning in a dramatic fashion.

This team finally showed that they could go toe-to-toe with any opponent in the league.

And while the playoffs might seem out of reach at 2-6, there’s still plenty of football to be played, and it isn’t over until it’s over.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

