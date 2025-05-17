Mina Kimes Doesn’t Hold Back Her Thoughts About Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns limped through a dismal season, collecting just three victories amid a mountain of defeats.

With failure spreading across the roster, change became inevitable rather than optional.

Nearly every department needed attention, including the coaching staff.

General Manager Andrew Berry seized control this offseason and began reconstructing the franchise from the ground up.

Despite these extensive efforts, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes remains unconvinced that the Browns have done enough to challenge their AFC North rivals.

“This is not a good offense, man!” Kimes said.

Speaking with measured concern, Kimes questioned the potential of the Browns’ receiving corps featuring Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash.

She acknowledged the addition of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. as welcome support for David Njoku.

Kimes did express genuine enthusiasm for the newly drafted running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

However, after evaluating the entire offensive line personnel, she delivered her verdict that the Browns might have been wiser investing one of those running back selections on offensive line reinforcement instead.

The Browns’ front office orchestrated several decisive moves attempting to correct course following last season’s disappointment.

They secured superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett with a contract extension rather than exploring trade options, dismissed offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, and completely overhauled the quarterback position.

Additionally, they bolstered their backfield with young talent and selected linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the draft.

On paper, the roster shows promise.

The question now turns to whether this collection of players can develop cohesion and perform at their maximum potential when games actually matter.

