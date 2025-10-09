Joel Bitonio Shares Honest Thoughts About Greg Newsome Trade

The Cleveland Browns made another surprising, out-of-the-blue trade on Wednesday night when they sent cornerback Greg Newsome and a sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round pick.

On the surface, it would appear to be a bit of a lateral move, as you rarely see players who play the same position traded for one another, but Campbell is already signed through 2028 while Newsome is hitting free agency this offseason.

Long-time Browns left guard Joel Bitonio opened up about the trade on Thursday and had a lot of nice things to say about his former teammate.

“[Greg Newsome’s] done a lot for us. He was playing really well this year. Just a great personality. A guy that you like having around. Coach Stefanski told us this morning, ‘We traded him for another corner that is a good corner in this league.’ They traded a starter for a starter, maybe fits better in our scheme and stuff,” Bitonio said.

Browns LG Joel Bitonio on trade of Greg Newsome II.

Campbell has battled injuries over the past couple of years, but he has been healthy and productive through five games this season for a surprisingly menacing Jaguars defense, as he has chipped in 34 tackles and a forced fumble.

His long-term contract and the potential scheme fit likely factored into the move, as did the likelihood that Newsome has earned himself a large contract in free agency this offseason, which probably would have sent him packing from Cleveland anyway.

At 1-4 with a rookie quarterback under center, it makes sense to start maximizing some assets at this time, and it will be fun to see how Campbell fits in and if he can establish himself as a cornerstone for the future.

