Joel Bitonio Talks Ravens And WPMOTY Honor

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano recently caught up with Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio for an on-air interview.

Bitonio talked about the upcoming Ravens game and about being the team’s 2022 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Here are the highlights of what Bitonio said.

1. Ravens Rivalry

Bitonio, drafted by the Browns in 2014 and the longest-tenured Browns player on the team, is well aware of the intensity of the Ravens rivalry.

Even though as he described it, the team is not where they want to be, Saturday’s game is still a big game.

He mentioned the Browns’ move to Baltimore in the 1990s to become the Ravens as being the backbone of the rivalry.

2. Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Bitonio feels the tremendous honor of being named the Browns WPMOTY.

Inspired by a family that encouraged service specifically by his mother who was a teacher, Bitonio is involved in many service projects in the community.

Though he feels like a winner already, Bitonio is still competing with the 31 other players selected by their teams to become the NFL’s WMOTY.

Fans can help him achieve this honor by voting for him online.

It is as simple as retweeting the following Browns Tweet.

Help Joel win the annual Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge! The nominee who receives the most #WPMOYChallenge hashtag mentions with their last name or handle, @JoelBitonio, will win a $25,000 donation from @Nationwide for the charity of their choice. RT to vote!! pic.twitter.com/12eqDqlFaL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2022

The NFL website has a weekly scoreboard (updated every Tuesday) through January 8 so fans can see how their favorite player is doing.

Bitonio is not currently among the top six players on the scoreboard; as of December 13, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the leading vote-getter.

Hear the NFL Network interview in its entirety by checking out this clip.

Siciliano asks Bitonio questions about the Browns’ offense and admits to being a Browns fan.