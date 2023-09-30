John Harbaugh Comments On Deshaun Watson Potentially Missing Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns are trailing in their all-time series against the Baltimore Ravens.

Their AFC North rivals have a 35-13 edge in their regular season matchups.

The Ravens also own the largest victory between the two sides, a 44-7 beatdown in 2000.

But while the Ravens once defeated the Browns 11 straight times, the Browns won their latest matchup.

It was a low-scoring affair as Cleveland edged Baltimore, 13-3.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh doesn’t want that result to happen again.

That’s why they are preparing for the entire game, not just for Deshaun Watson.

“We’ll be prepared. But everything coming out of there is that Deshaun is going to play. And we’re preparing for the Browns. It’s the schemes they run [on] all three phases. It’s not so much about any one player, ever,” Harbaugh shared when asked about Watson by ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

Watson was listed as questionable for their Week 4 showdown due to a right shoulder injury.

That condition made him a limited participant during the team’s Wednesday to Friday practices.

But as Watson said to Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, “I’m OK, and I’ll play.”

Baltimore might be in for a challenge because Watson has found his groove in Week 3.

He completed 81 percent of his passes (27/33) for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

That rhythm could trickle into Week 4 when Watson faces former league MVP Lamar Jackson.

It promises to be an intense battle, especially with the tenacity brought by their respective defensive units.