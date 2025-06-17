Johnny Manziel Makes Bold Prediction About Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns have to figure out who’s going to start at quarterback.

There’s a solid case to be made for and against each of the candidates.

However, Shedeur Sanders seems to have the highest upside and the most potential right now.

That, plus his work ethic and love for the game, make Johnny Manziel believe that Sanders is going to win the starting job.

Talking to Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, the former Browns quarterback gave Sanders his stamp of approval.

“[Shedeur] is getting an opportunity now in Cleveland with the quarterback situation that, honestly, he can come out of and win the job. I think he’ll do well. I really do. I think the kid works really hard. I think he loves the game of ball when it comes down to it. If you have a guy like that, that loves the game, obviously grown up around it his whole life, I think he’ll be successful,” Manziel said, via ESPN Cleveland.

“Honestly he can come out and win the job, I think he’ll do well, I really do,” – @JManziel2 is rooting for Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/UwJ7yZc2c8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 16, 2025

Notably, Sanders has everything Manziel didn’t seem to have when it was his turn to win the job.

While not the biggest athlete or the most impressive player, Sanders has a relentless work ethic and knows what it takes to succeed at this level.

He grew up surrounded by greats of the game, and while one can argue that he’s been handed a lot in his life and career, he’s never stopped pushing and working hard.

Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel has always been projected to be a backup in the NFL, and some teams didn’t even have him on their draft board.

Kenny Pickett hasn’t looked like a starting-caliber quarterback since he entered the league in 2022.

Last but not least, Joe Flacco won’t be the long-term solution at the position, so there might not be a point in giving him a legitimate chance to start.

One way or the other, most signs point to Sanders getting the job.

