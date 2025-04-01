Jon Gruden Says Potential Browns QB Target Could Be ‘Franchise Changing’

The lack of depth in the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class has been a topic for several months, especially in comparison to the previous year’s group.

Only a handful of quarterbacks are viewed as potential NFL future starters, and only two players – Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders – are considered first-round locks.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is widely viewed as the third-best option in this class, but his draft stock has been up and down throughout the past three months.

Dart has been linked to the Cleveland Browns, a franchise in desperate need of a long-term solution at this position.

The quarterback may be exactly what the organization is looking for, according to legendary coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden wrapped up his annual in-person review of the top quarterback prospects, and his prospectus for Dart suggests the Browns should take the 6-foot-2 player.

“Just wrapped our 5th ‘Gruden’s QB Class’ with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Rifle arm, sharp mind and the right attitude to be a franchise changing player. Whoever gets him will be very happy,” Gruden said.

Just wrapped our 5th ‘Gruden’s QB Class’ with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Rifle arm, sharp mind and the right attitude to be a franchise changing player. Whoever gets him will be very happy! pic.twitter.com/QjoxostmHc — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) March 31, 2025

Gruden has spent the past five years getting to know NFL quarterback prospects, giving him a unique perspective to make this assertion.

Cleveland had a private workout with Dart after the NFL Combine, hinting at the team’s desire to learn more about the player.

Dart spent “extensive time with the Browns” during that workout, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Jaxson Dart has spent extensive time with the Browns,” – @RapSheet 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gj0LiBnt3A — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 28, 2025

The Browns also spent time at the Ole Miss Pro Day workout reviewing Dart, further signaling their interest in the Rebels’ former quarterback.

Dart was a three-year starter with Ole Miss, helping the school reach the postseason all three years.

His final record in college was 29-13, including a 0-3 mark with USC as a freshman.

