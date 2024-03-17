Jordan Hicks Sends A Message Upon Browns Arrival

The Cleveland Browns made another big pickup in recent days by signing former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Hicks is entering the 10th season of his career, and he’s spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and Vikings.

He was also part of the 2018 Eagles Super Bowl-winning team, so he’s used to making deep playoff runs.

In addition to being part of a winning culture, Hicks is also used to living in the Cleveland area, and he sent a brief message letting everyone know as much (via Jordan Hicks on Twitter).

Back home in a 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐌𝐎𝐃𝐄‼️ Let’s go to work Cleveland💪💪 pic.twitter.com/RvumlhEJgj — Jordan Hicks (@JordanHicks) March 16, 2024

The reason that Hicks said it’s good to be back home is because he spent a good chunk of his life in Ohio.

While he was born and raised in Colorado Springs, Hicks attended Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, roughly two hours outside of Cleveland.

Hicks had a solid year last season for the Vikings, as he had 107 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and two fumble recoveries, despite only playing in 13 games.

He also scored just the second defensive touchdown of his career last season with the Vikings and has been a solid addition to every defense he’s played for in his career.

In addition to wanting to be back home in Ohio, Hicks undoubtedly wanted to join the Browns because of his past experience working with Jim Schwartz.

Hicks played under Schwartz for three seasons with the Eagles from 2016 to 2018.

Together, Hicks, Schwartz, and company hope to repeat the magic they worked in Philadelphia when they won a Super Bowl together.