Jordan Hicks Shares Simple Message Before First Preseason Game

A decade in any profession can seem like a lifetime.

Yet for new Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks, that longevity is one that the veteran athlete is proud to have accomplished.

Ahead of Cleveland’s first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Hicks took to Twitter to share his thoughts about entering his 10th year in the NFL.

“Beyond grateful to make it to YEAR TEN(!) in this league and for everyone I’ve encountered along the way,” Hicks wrote while he also shared two graphics of him showing off his new threads.

Beyond grateful to make it to YEAR TEN(!) in this league and for everyone I’ve encountered along the way 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FtqBWhoVSW — Jordan Hicks (@JordanHicks) August 10, 2024

Cleveland signed Hicks this offseason to a two-year, $8 million contract as he is expected to replace one of two quality linebackers who left during the offseason.

Hicks began his career in Philadelphia after the Eagles selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker stayed with the Eagles for four seasons before he joined the Arizona Cardinals for three seasons.

Hicks spent his last two seasons in Minnesota with the Vikings.

Throughout his career, Hicks has started 119 of the 122 contests he’s played in over nine seasons.

The defender’s best season came in 2019 as a Cardinal when he recorded 150 tackles, picked off three passes, forced two fumbles, and recovered one fumble.

Despite having five straight seasons with more than 100 combined tackles – even his injury-shortened 2023 season – Hicks has never been selected for the Pro Bowl.

For his career, Hicks has 874 tackles, 13 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries, and six forced fumbles across nine previous seasons in the NFL.

NEXT:

Amari Cooper Shares Surprising Response To Trade Rumors