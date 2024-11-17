Nick Chubb Could Return To Form Against Saints

Cleveland welcomed back a fan favorite in October when running back Nick Chubb returned to action against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since his return to the field, the Browns running back has not returned to form.

He’s averaging just 2.7 yards per rush in his first three outings, and Chubb has just 119 total offensive yards on the season.

That pedestrian amount could change significantly on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and their porous defense.

New Orleans is the sixth-worst defense against the run, allowing 141 yards per outing this season.

It would be hard to project Chubb will become the fifth running back to pass the 100-yard mark against New Orleans, especially with backup Jerome Ford now healthy and available for the Browns.

Coming into this Week 11 contest, Chubb has caught a pair of passes for six yards while rushing 42 times for 113 yards and a score.

Still, it’s not out of the question to think Chubb could finish with over 70 yards on the afternoon and earn his second touchdown of the season, especially with New Orleans allowing a dozen rushing touchdowns through its first 10 outings.

NEXT:

Oddsmakers Make Interesting Decision For Browns, Saints Game