Kevin Stefanski Reveals Reason For Jerome Ford’s Absence From Training Camp

Veteran players often have valid reasons as to why they are not present for their team’s absences although coaches sometimes choose against disclosing the true reason a player misses organized team activities.

That’s not the case with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

For the first three days of the Browns’ training camp, running back Jerome Ford was missing from the team’s practices before reappearing on Monday, the first day of padded practices.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on Twitter the reason Stefanski gave for Ford’s absence: he welcomed a “bundle of joy” into the world last week.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said RB Jerome Ford’s good news is that he now has a “bundle of joy.” It’s why he missed the first 3 days of camp — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 29, 2024

Ford has kept his secret under wraps – or blankets, in this case – as he missed the first three days of practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The running back is the presumed starter for Cleveland’s offense this season as Nick Chubb continues to work back into game-ready shape.

Last year, Ford was a suitable replacement for Chubb as he started 12 games in the player’s absence.

Ford started 12 games last season, finishing with 813 rushing yards on 204 carries and four scores while also catching 44 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns.

The 24-year-old runner has competition this season again for the starting role until Chubb can return.

Cleveland signed D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines during the offseason to complement the running back room.

The Browns see Hines as a special teams specialist and a receiving option out of the backfield while Foreman is thought to fill Kareem Hunt’s role from last year with carries in short-yardage situations.

