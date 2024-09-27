Josh Cribbs Calls Out Browns Defense Ahead Of Raiders Matchup

One of the biggest problems the Cleveland Browns have right now is their defense, and though they have some impressive talent on that side of the football, it hasn’t come together.

Last season, they worked their way to an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance despite multiple injuries, but that hasn’t been the case so far this year.

Former Browns special teams star Josh Cribbs said that despite some high-level talent, Cleveland’s defense has underperformed in the first three games.

“These guys are elite, but right now, they’re just not playing like it. Right now they’re average at best,” Cribbs said on his podcast.

Cleveland visits the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, and though the Raiders are not a juggernaut, and will be without superstar receiver Davante Adams, they do have some offensive talent in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers.

The Browns have defensive standouts such as cornerback Denzel Ward, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and pass rusher Myles Garrett, but they rank just 20th in points allowed and aren’t forcing turnovers.

Last season, they were tied for fifth in forced turnovers and for third in interceptions.

With star running back Nick Chubb still sidelined after last season’s devastating knee injury, and quarterback Deshaun Watson playing like a faint shadow of his former Pro Bowl self, the Browns will have to win with defense in order to make the playoffs again.

With difficult games coming up, including two against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland has plenty to figure out and not much time to do so.

