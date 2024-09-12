Report: Deshaun Watson Accuser Has ‘Pertinent’ Video To Share

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson was heavily scrutinized, and it’s turning out to be a nightmare.

On top of the injuries and subpar play, the former Houston Texans star is now facing even more turmoil off the field.

Another woman has accused him of sexual assault, and a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com states that the accuser has a ‘pertinent’ video to share with the National Football League.

“Deshaun Watson’s accuser intends to interview with the NFL in two weeks, and has ‘pertinent’ video to share, her attorney, Tony Buzbee told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Thursday,” Mary Kay Cabot reported on Thursday.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson's accuser intends to interview with #NFL in 2 weeks, has 'pertinent' video, attorney Tony Buzbee tells @ProFootballTalk: https://t.co/93FU3KexJy — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 12, 2024

Per the report, attorney Tony Buzbee — who already represented the previous accusers in a separate case — and the accuser will interview with the NFL in two weeks. Two individuals who spoke to her immediately after the assault will also be interviewed, says Buzbee.

The league claimed that they would conduct their own investigation on the incident under a potential violation of their personal conduct policy.

The franchise, on the other hand, claimed that they would let the legal process play out.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, recently released a statement on behalf of the quarterback.

Should the video prove any violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, the league could suspend Watson again.

That could open up the door for the Browns to try and void the remainder of his contract for an unforeseen suspension if any potential lawsuit wasn’t disclosed to the organization in writing before the deal was signed.

