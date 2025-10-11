Josh Cribbs Gives His Grade For Dillon Gabriel’s Debut

Dillon Gabriel made his NFL debut last Sunday as the Cleveland Browns fell 21-17 to the Minnesota Vikings at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The rookie’s performance showed flashes of competence against Brian Flores’ disciplined defensive scheme, though these early snaps represent just the beginning of Cleveland’s ongoing search for stability at quarterback.

Gabriel managed the game without major mistakes, but questions remain about whether he can develop into a long-term solution for the franchise.

Browns legend Josh Cribbs offered a measured evaluation of Gabriel’s showing against Minnesota, assigning the rookie a ‘C’ grade for his debut performance.

The former return specialist also delivered a blunt assessment that could spark debate among Cleveland fans.

“His grade, for me, was a C. They didn’t win. He had opportunities to have success, and he didn’t always come through. He’s learned. He’s matured. He was the guy to be in that spot. However, I just think, for his size, he could have done better. I didn’t see elite; I saw a backup. His grade was a C because what was expected of him was small, and what he did was efficient,” Cribbs said.

"I didn't see elite, I saw a backup."@JoshCribbs16 gives his grade on Dillon Gabriel's first game as a starter. #DawgPound Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CLBHE pic.twitter.com/fMR07PXghm — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) October 10, 2025

Cribbs acknowledged that the third-round pick had opportunities to make bigger plays but didn’t always capitalize on them.

Despite the harsh grade, Cribbs praised Gabriel’s decision-making throughout the contest.

The rookie avoided forcing risky throws in his first NFL start, demonstrating maturity and growth under pressure.

He moved the offense with smart runs and effective handoffs, creating momentum that didn’t rely solely on arm strength.

Gabriel finished 19-of-33 for 190 yards with two touchdowns, throwing no interceptions and losing no fumbles.

His contributions were efficient without being spectacular, meeting baseline expectations for a rookie thrust into action.

Gabriel faces his second career start against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is historically tough on rookie quarterbacks.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has rarely lost at home to first-year signal-callers, with only Dak Prescott accomplishing the feat in 2016.

NEXT:

Browns Could Make Big Move At Trade Deadline