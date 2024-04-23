Browns Nation

Monday, April 22, 2024
Josh Cribbs Reacts To Rival WR Hyping Up Atmosphere In Cleveland

Cleveland Browns fans
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs knows the electricity and atmosphere inside Cleveland Browns Stadium is an experience unlike any other in the NFL.

Now, the retired athlete has found another admirer of the Dawg Pound in Ohio State alum and current New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast Monday, Cribbs told viewers that Wilson had an exuberant and honest admission about visiting Cleveland with the Jets last year.

“(Wilson) said that when he played in Cleveland, it was unmatched, the atmosphere in Cleveland was unmatched,” Cribbs told viewers in a clip posted to Twitter.

Cribbs explained the moment when Wilson was in awe, telling viewers about the Jets’ visit during a night game in December.

“Everyone had their phones out,” Cribbs said, adding that the lights from the phones were the only visible lights inside the stadium prior to the game.

Wilson said the moment was one of the biggest stages he had played on and called the fans’ involvement and excitement an environment without an equal in the NFL, Cribbs said.

That response prompted co-host Maria Cribbs to call for Cleveland’s future stadium project to be renovating the existing facility instead of building a new stadium outside of the city.

Wilson had a big year for New York last season, finishing his second year in the NFL with 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.

For Wilson, it was the second-straight 1,000+ receiving yards season as a professional athlete.

NEXT:  Browns Analyst Sees 'No Other Choice' Than To Draft 1 Position At No. 54
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

