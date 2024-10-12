Josh Cribbs Reveals What Bothers Him About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are reeling after losing their third consecutive game, an embarrassing performance on the road against the Washington Commanders that brought them down to 1-4.

The Browns have looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL despite their rugged defense, an indictment of the job the offense has done through five weeks.

While the offensive line is a massive problem right now due to injuries, the fact of the matter is that quarterback Deshaun Watson no longer looks like the Pro Bowl player he used to be.

Watson got the benefit of the doubt to start the season as he worked his way back from a shoulder injury, but it’s becoming more clear that he simply doesn’t have it anymore.

Though there have been moments here and there that remind people why the Browns traded for Watson, the organization needs to consider benching him if it wants to salvage the season.

Former Browns player Josh Cribbs hasn’t been happy watching Watson on the field and recently explained what’s been bothering him.

“Too many times I’m seeing when they do block, and when they do run the right route and get separation, he misses the read,” Cribbs said, via “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.”

.@JoshCribbs16 comments on Deshaun Watson following last week's performance against the Commanders "Too many times I'm seeing when they do block, and when they do run the right route and get separation, he misses the read." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/nB1VtgOA9v — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) October 12, 2024

Cribbs isn’t wrong, as there have been numerous occasions when Watson has a clean pocket and options downfield but can’t deliver the football where it’s supposed to go.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has been targeted plenty of times but has missed on several big plays because of Watson.

The situation is getting more and more concerning, and a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 could prompt a significant change.

NEXT:

Insider Warns Browns Not To Lose Game Against Eagles