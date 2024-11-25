Juan Thornhill Makes A Vow About His Play Moving Forward

The Cleveland Browns might be flying high at the moment after pulling off the surprising upset over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football last week, but the loss against the New Orleans Saints is still lingering for one player in particular.

After putting some questionable effort on the field against the Saints, safety Juan Thornhill came under fire by the Browns coaching staff, which was a light-bulb moment for the veteran.

Thornhill opened up about getting questioned by the coaching staff for his lack of effort on a play against the Saints and admitted that it is unacceptable and will never happen again.

“They were saying I need to give more effort on that play,” Thornhill said. “They know it, I know it. Everybody knows I need to give more effort. It’s obvious I didn’t try as hard as I possibly could. Like I said, it won’t happen no more.”

After having his effort questioned on 1 play against the #Saints by #Browns coaches, Juan Thornhill vows to never let that happen again. He also talked about getting blamed by fans and media for blown coverages in the secondary pic.twitter.com/2UEIVA2S6Y — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 25, 2024

In the win over the Steelers, which was one of the most shocking upsets in Week 12, Thornhill recorded seven tackles, the second-best total on the Browns behind Grant Delpit (10).

In the final six games of the 2024 campaign, Cleveland will hope to win as many games as possible in order to end the regular season on a strong note, with hopes that the defense can come through.

However, the Browns will have a rough schedule in the final stretch, facing the Denver Broncos, Steelers (in Pittsburgh), Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

