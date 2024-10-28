Juan Thornhill Sends A Clear Message About Browns’ Playoff Chances

Cleveland safety Juan Thornhill has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams during his career.

While with Kansas City, the 29-year-old safety earned his rings on teams that were dominant from start to finish.

That’s not been the case with the Cleveland Browns during his two seasons with the franchise.

Cleveland needed a late surge by backup quarterback Joe Flacco to make the playoffs last season, and the Browns would need a similar run this season to make a repeat appearance.

Thornhill isn’t throwing in the towel on this season just yet.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the safety’s remarks on X as Thornhill explained that the AFC is littered with teams that have only one or two wins, a mark the Browns also have heading into a slate full of conference opponents.

“I don’t think anyone is, even at 1-6, we’re sitting here like the season is over,” Thornhill said, adding, “We’re just continuously trying to stack wins, and we can just keep this thing rolling.”

Juan Thornhill on why the 2-6 #Browns truly believe the playoffs are still possible: pic.twitter.com/jbPRc7D5kp — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 28, 2024

It’s not just a message that Thornhill is delivering to the team’s fans.

Indeed, Thornhill is also delivering that message inside the locker room, too.

“I had to tell everybody to take a step back,” Thornhill said, adding, “Don’t think about our record; think about what’s ahead of us, and it was all AFC opponents.”

Two teams have started the season with a 2-6 mark and made the NFL playoffs: the 1970 Bengals and the 2020 Commanders.

That means just barely over one percent of the teams that started with this mark have advanced to the postseason.

