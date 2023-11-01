Kareem Hunt Addresses His Frustration From Seahawks Game

Head coach Kevin Stefanski seemed perturbed by questions about how he used his running backs last week.

And he said he’d talk to Kareem Hunt about why the Cleveland Browns veteran was benched for the 4th quarter.

Stefanski’s postgame comments triggered some concern about the relationship between Hunt and the coach.

But at Wednesday’s press session, Hunt reports all is well between the pair, as shared by AP’s Tom Withers.

Kareem Hunt said he spoke with coach Stefanski after he complained about not getting the ball Sunday. “No hard feelings,” Hunt said. “We both want to win.” pic.twitter.com/651NMdsOKH — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 1, 2023

Hunt seemed confused after the Seahawks game, saying he felt he could have helped the team win.

After his heart-to-heart with Stefanski, Hunt says he and his coach want to win and there are no hard feelings.

With Jerome Ford’s health status in the air all week, Hunt was ready to play a lead role in Seattle.

And he had 14 carries and a touchdown through most of three quarters.

But he never touched the ball again with a surprisingly spry Ford and Pierre Strong taking over.

When the Browns faced a crucial 3rd-and-3 that could have clinched the game, he remained on the bench.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt on wanting to be on field, get the ball in crucial moments: "I'm always going to feel that way with the game on the line. I want to help this team win." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 1, 2023

And for the 4th straight time in a similar down and yardage situation, Stefanski opted to pass.

Analytics says there is about the same chance for success on the ground or through the air on 3rd and 2-3 yards.

That assumes, however, that the quarterback is starting quality and not prone to turnovers.

Having the second-best rushing offense in the league should be considered as well.

Hunt knows he was rested and believes he would have converted the down.

But it’s all water under the bridge if we are to believe the veteran running back.