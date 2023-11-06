Kareem Hunt Has Playful Reaction To His Recent TD Streak

The Cleveland Browns were in desperate need of a boost to their running game.

Losing Nick Chubb for the whole season was a deadly blow to their aspirations, and they were fortunate that Kareem Hunt was still on his couch by the time that happened.

Hunt didn’t hesitate to answer the call and pad up to get back with the team that trusted him in the most complicated time in his career.

And so far, so good for the former star, as he’s found the end zone in four consecutive weeks now.

When asked about that streak, Hunt jokingly gave Amari Cooper credit for having a tendency to fall short of the goal line, adding that he’s more than glad to finish the series off (via News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice on Twitter).

#Browns Kareem Hunt on his fourth straight game finding the end zone: "Hey, I’m going to thank Amari Cooper, he just likes falling down on that 2-, 3-yard line. But no big deal, I’ll help him out and finish it off." 😂 pic.twitter.com/35cEq9bpC6 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 5, 2023

The Browns offense was firing at all cylinders on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals are by no means the team you want to measure yourself against, as they’ve only won one game this season and are unlikely to win more than two in the entire year.

Still, it was an encouraging sign to see them at full strength and in full sync.

Deshaun Watson was back under center, which obviously opens up a lot of space for the running game and vice versa.

Up next, they have back-to-back divisional clashes vs. the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, and they needed a rival like this to shake off the rust and regain their confidence in their franchise quarterback after all that was said about him lately.