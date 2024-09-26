Browns Nation

Thursday, September 26, 2024
Zak Zinter Reveals His Mentality Ahead Of First Potential NFL Start

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Zak Zinter #70 of the Cleveland Browns in action during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns potentially found a steal in the third round of this year’s draft when the team took former Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter with their pick.

Zinter was a unanimous All-American guard at Michigan, but a freak injury – involving future teammate Mike Hall Jr, no less – caused him to miss the Wolverines’ national championship run and pushed him further down the draft board than had he been healthy during Michigan’s championship run.

Now, Zinter is being called into action this week as the guard who will potentially replace Wyatt Teller this week after the veteran guard was injured during Week 3.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared a video on X with Zinter explaining how he is preparing for this expanded role ahead of the Browns’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’ve been preparing (with the) ‘next man up’ mentality since I got here,” Zinter said, adding, “You’re one play away, so you never know when it’s going to be.”

Zinter added that while he is preparing for the role, he laments the way he earned it as Teller suffered a sprained MCL and was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list following the contest against the New York Giants.

The rookie guard also credited guards Joel Bitonio and the aforementioned Teller with helping him learn the ropes, sharing pre- and post-workout tricks with the 6-foot-6 guard to help him with life as an NFL lineman.

Heading into the Week 4 matchup, Zinter has logged 50 total offensive snaps and an additional 10 snaps with the special teams, valuable reps that will benefit him and his fellow teammates on the makeshift offensive line.

NEXT:  Former NFL QB Breaks Down Deshaun Watson's Performance
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation