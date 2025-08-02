Kenny Pickett Breaks Silence On Training Camp Setback

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is worth monitoring during training camp as head coach Kevin Stefanski will have several options to choose from for the 2025 NFL season.

So far, Joe Flacco seems entrenched as the starter, though the expectation is that one of the younger backups will take his spot at some point during the regular season.

Most of the intrigue lies with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who were both drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there’s also Kenny Pickett in the mix.

Pickett spent last season as the backup on the Philadelphia Eagles, but has a chance to earn a role with a rebuilding Cleveland squad.

Unfortunately, Pickett suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss valuable practice reps in training camp.

Pickett recently discussed the injury and how he and the team are approaching treatment.

“It’s coming along. Just trying to take it a day at a time. Frustrating not being able to be out there competing, but trying to do my best to listen to what the doctors and trainers are saying and trust everything in the process,” Pickett said.

#Browns QB Kenny Pickett on his hamstring injury, missing practice time earlier this week pic.twitter.com/yQvbL6tOuz — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 2, 2025

From the sound of it, Pickett doesn’t seem overly concerned and is willing to take the time he needs to get fully right.

He was a limited participant in his return, so it’s good to see that his hamstring has improved enough for him to get some work in.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine the Browns carrying four quarterbacks on the final roster, so Pickett has his work cut out for him to keep his spot.

