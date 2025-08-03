Kenny Pickett Uses 1 Word To Describe His Hamstring Injury

The Cleveland Browns rolled into training camp with five quarterbacks under contract, four of whom were in line to compete for the starting job.

Unfortunately for Kenny Pickett, he sustained a hamstring injury that may have sealed his fate.

Pickett is now missing crucial reps, and the gap between him and Joe Flacco may have become wider.

That’s why he admitted it hasn’t been easy for him lately:

“Frustrating,” Pickett said. “Not being able to be out there competing. But I’m trying to do my best to listen to what the doctors and trainers are saying and trust everything in the process.”

There were plenty of doubts when the Browns traded for Pickett.

He looked like a clear upgrade over the ever-struggling Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but it’s not like the bar was particularly high.

Most people assumed that he would be just a backup or even a third-string quarterback, which, given what he’s shown in his career, would make the most sense.

He could be a solid backup, but he hasn’t shown anything to make people think that he can legitimately be a star as a starter.

So, now that he may no longer be in the running to start, keeping him around doesn’t make much sense for this organization.

They already have two rookie quarterbacks, both of whom are still a work in progress and might not be ready to take the field, but it’s not like Pickett offers much more upside.

As things stand now, it looks like the Browns will take their quarterback of the future in next year’s draft.

And rolling into the season with four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster might not make the most sense, all things considered.

