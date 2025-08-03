Young Browns Defender Drawing Attention At Camp

The Cleveland Browns’ training camp is underway, and it looks like there’s been a bit of an unsung hero.

As shown by Lance Reisland on X, second-year safety Christopher Edmonds has turned some heads.

He had a tough pass-breakup on David Njoku, and he might be in line for more reps this season.

#41 Christopher Edmonds with a pass break up on David Njoku. Edmonds had a productive morning. #Browns pic.twitter.com/nC1AtrvSA8 — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) August 2, 2025

The Browns signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2024.

Edmonds began his collegiate career at Samford before spending the final two years at Arizona State.

There, he logged 121 tackles, eight passes defended, and three interceptions in 24 appearances.

Edmonds finished his final collegiate career with the team lead in interceptions (3) while posting the fifth-most tackles.

Back in Samford, he made 27 appearances and logged 83 tackles, 10 passes defended, and eight interceptions.

Edmonds only made two appearances last season, and he failed to record a single stat.

There will be no margin for error for the Browns’ defense in 2025, so perhaps he could be in for a bigger role if someone else fails to live up to the expectations.

As for Njoku, it’s not a great look, even if it’s just training camp.

He’s still looking to sign a long-term and lucrative contract extension, and he needs to dominate to show the team that he’s worth every single penny that’s about to come his way.

