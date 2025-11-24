Kevin Stefanski Addresses QB Controversy After Sunday’s Win

Shedeur Sanders delivered a winning debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, immediately sparking questions about his future role in the franchise’s quarterback picture. His start only came because Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

The immediate question facing Cleveland is whether Stefanski will continue with Sanders or return to Gabriel once he clears the league’s concussion protocol.

When asked about the quarterback situation moving forward, Stefanski remained noncommittal about Sanders’ role beyond Sunday’s performance.

“Proud of him, proud of the offense. There are a ton of things to learn from. But I’m just going to worry about today,” Stefanski said.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal when asked if Shedeur Sanders will start next week. Stefanski previously said Dillon Gabriel will start when he clears concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/BlRymTshmr — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 24, 2025

Browns Face True QB Dilemma After Sanders’ Historic Debut

Sanders made history in his first NFL start by becoming the first Browns quarterback since 1995 to win his debut with the franchise.

The win also ended a three-game skid, improving the Browns’ record to 3-8 and securing their first road victory of the season.

Gabriel’s performance in limited action since replacing Joe Flacco earlier in the season has been underwhelming, adding weight to the Sanders conversation. Cleveland could still pursue a quarterback in the 2026 draft, but the organization may need to evaluate whether Sanders can sustain the momentum he generated on Sunday.

The rookie provided an energy level that has been absent throughout much of the season.

Stefanski will face continued pressure on this decision throughout the next week. Walking away from a winning debut would be difficult to justify, yet Gabriel remains the designated starter pending his return from injury.

The situation presents Cleveland with a genuine quarterback dilemma heading into the coming days.

