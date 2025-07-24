Kevin Stefanski Addresses Timeline On Browns’ QB Decision

With less than two months before Week 1, the Cleveland Browns still lack a clear starting quarterback.

Deshaun Watson’s placement on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday removed him from immediate consideration, leaving head coach Kevin Stefanski with four remaining options.

Stefanski has resisted committing to any timeline for his decision.

When recently pressed by reporters about whether the quarterback battle might extend into September, he remained characteristically measured in his response.

“Listen, I think the big thing for me is putting our guys in a position where we can evaluate them. I think they did a great job in the spring, all four of those guys. We’ll continue to put them in some situations, but ultimately, we’d love to make a decision sooner than later,” Stefanski said.

Kevin Stefanski on the QB competition

The quarterback room now features a mix of experience and youth.

AFC North veteran Kenny Pickett brings familiarity with divisional opponents, while seasoned signal-caller Joe Flacco offers playoff experience.

Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders represent the future, though their readiness for immediate action remains uncertain.

Cleveland’s offseason approach reflected the competition’s intensity.

The team frequently split practice across two fields, ensuring each quarterback received meaningful repetitions with various units.

While Stefanski cautioned against reading too much into spring rotations, noting that everyone except Sanders worked with the first team, he emphasized that training camp would shift focus toward regular season preparation rather than basic installation work.

