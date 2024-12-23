Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Was Asked If He Supports Deshaun Watson

Myles Garrett Was Asked If He Supports Deshaun Watson

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ future hangs in the balance as star defensive end Myles Garrett stirred the pot with his recent comments about needing a clear winning strategy to stay in Cleveland.

While fans quickly speculated this was a dig at quarterback Deshaun Watson, the situation appears more complex than simple teammate tension.

Watson’s journey with the Browns has been rocky at best. His struggles in the revamped offense through seven games came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture against the Bengals.

The financial implications loom large – the Browns are locked into Watson’s contract for two more years, and any early separation would trigger a staggering cap hit in 2025.

When reporters pressed Garrett about Watson’s potential return, his response was measured but telling, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

“Honestly, it’s, whenever he’s willing to come back, gotta support, you know, whosever behind the center,” Garrett stated. “I’m hoping he’s ready when the time comes, when the season comes because it’s a tough injury to come back from and we don’t know his time table.”

Garrett took steps to defuse any speculation about tension between them, expressing hope for the recovery of his “fantastic teammate” – the Browns’ $230 million investment at quarterback.

His comments aimed to clear the air about any perceived beef with Watson.

Yet the quarterback situation in Cleveland remains murky. Despite Watson’s contract binding him to the Browns, his position as starting quarterback isn’t guaranteed once he returns from the Achilles injury.

The team’s direction seems uncertain, a fact Garrett candidly acknowledged on Friday, revealing that even the players are in the dark about the organization’s future plans.

While Garrett maintains a supportive stance toward Watson, his message to the Browns’ front office is clear – he needs to see a concrete strategy for success before committing his long-term future to Cleveland.

The coming months will likely prove crucial in determining both Watson’s role and Garrett’s future with the team.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Made NFL History During Browns' Loss On Sunday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation