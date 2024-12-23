Myles Garrett Was Asked If He Supports Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ future hangs in the balance as star defensive end Myles Garrett stirred the pot with his recent comments about needing a clear winning strategy to stay in Cleveland.

While fans quickly speculated this was a dig at quarterback Deshaun Watson, the situation appears more complex than simple teammate tension.

Watson’s journey with the Browns has been rocky at best. His struggles in the revamped offense through seven games came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture against the Bengals.

The financial implications loom large – the Browns are locked into Watson’s contract for two more years, and any early separation would trigger a staggering cap hit in 2025.

When reporters pressed Garrett about Watson’s potential return, his response was measured but telling, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

“Honestly, it’s, whenever he’s willing to come back, gotta support, you know, whosever behind the center,” Garrett stated. “I’m hoping he’s ready when the time comes, when the season comes because it’s a tough injury to come back from and we don’t know his time table.”

#Browns Myles Garrett on if he supports Deshaun Watson coming back from his Achilles to compete for the job: pic.twitter.com/Q34yjsji9T — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 22, 2024

Garrett took steps to defuse any speculation about tension between them, expressing hope for the recovery of his “fantastic teammate” – the Browns’ $230 million investment at quarterback.

His comments aimed to clear the air about any perceived beef with Watson.

Yet the quarterback situation in Cleveland remains murky. Despite Watson’s contract binding him to the Browns, his position as starting quarterback isn’t guaranteed once he returns from the Achilles injury.

The team’s direction seems uncertain, a fact Garrett candidly acknowledged on Friday, revealing that even the players are in the dark about the organization’s future plans.

While Garrett maintains a supportive stance toward Watson, his message to the Browns’ front office is clear – he needs to see a concrete strategy for success before committing his long-term future to Cleveland.

The coming months will likely prove crucial in determining both Watson’s role and Garrett’s future with the team.

