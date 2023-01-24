Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Compares Well To Top NFL Head Coaches

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a down season that saw them finish 7-10 on the year.

They have many questions heading into the 2023 season.

One question that many fans are wondering is if Kevin Stefanski is the right man for the job in Cleveland.

Stefanski is an offensive head coach, and his offense was mediocre in 2022.

The Browns ranked 18th in the league in points per game with 21.2.

Also, their passing offense left a lot to be desired, averaging just over 200 passing yards per game.

Despite the poor season in Cleveland, there is still reason to believe Stefanski can turn things around.

His career record through three seasons ranks favorably to some of the best coaches in the NFL.

Having a record of 26-24 is nothing to be thrilled about.

But, Stefanski did take the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, and they even won a playoff game.

Also, throughout his time in Cleveland, they have not had a franchise quarterback, until now.

The Browns traded for and paid Deshaun Watson with the idea that he can take them over the top.

Watson had plenty of regular-season success while in Houston, but he only has one playoff win under his belt.

This past season was essentially a wash for Watson as he missed the first 11 games and then was thrown into the fire after not playing for close to two seasons.

But, the 2023 season will be huge for Stefanski and Watson.

They will have the full offseason to work together and making the playoffs should be the bare minimum for this team.

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

