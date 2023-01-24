Kevin Stefanski Compares Well To Top NFL Head Coaches

The Cleveland Browns had a down season that saw them finish 7-10 on the year.

They have many questions heading into the 2023 season.

One question that many fans are wondering is if Kevin Stefanski is the right man for the job in Cleveland.

Stefanski is an offensive head coach, and his offense was mediocre in 2022.

The Browns ranked 18th in the league in points per game with 21.2.

Also, their passing offense left a lot to be desired, averaging just over 200 passing yards per game.

Despite the poor season in Cleveland, there is still reason to believe Stefanski can turn things around.

His career record through three seasons ranks favorably to some of the best coaches in the NFL.

Regular season record in the first 3 seasons as head coach: Kyle Shanahan 23-26

Sean McDermott 25-23

Pete Carroll 25-23

Kevin Stefanski 26-24 Don't tell me Stefanski can't turn the corner. pic.twitter.com/ARwKqy4hKf — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) January 15, 2023

Having a record of 26-24 is nothing to be thrilled about.

But, Stefanski did take the Browns to the playoffs in 2020, and they even won a playoff game.

Also, throughout his time in Cleveland, they have not had a franchise quarterback, until now.

The Browns traded for and paid Deshaun Watson with the idea that he can take them over the top.

Watson had plenty of regular-season success while in Houston, but he only has one playoff win under his belt.

This past season was essentially a wash for Watson as he missed the first 11 games and then was thrown into the fire after not playing for close to two seasons.

But, the 2023 season will be huge for Stefanski and Watson.

They will have the full offseason to work together and making the playoffs should be the bare minimum for this team.