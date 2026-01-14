Kevin Stefanski Could Pull Surprise Coaching Move

The Kevin Stefanski era is officially over for the Cleveland Browns. Stefanski led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and 2023, winning Coach of the Year in both of those seasons.

While he had some strong moments with the Browns, they felt like it was in their best interest to pursue another option. Fans are still waiting to see who that option will be, as the team is conducting interviews, hoping to find the perfect candidate.

After Stefanski was canned, fans and analysts alike started plotting his next landing spot, trying to predict where he might end up and with which title. As she noted in a recent article, reporter Mary Kay Cabot noted that Stefanski might saddle up with a familiar face while taking on a role with less stress.

“If he decides not to take a head coaching job right away, he might also have a chance to join his good friend and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni back home in Philadelphia. Sirianni removed Kevin Patullo as offensive coordinator on Tuesday, and has an opening,” Cabot wrote.

Stefanski and Sirianni have gotten acquainted through joint practices throughout the years, and with Stefanski being from the Philadelphia area, joining the Eagles could be an opportunity for him to be closer to home.

Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator position just opened up after their Wild Card loss, so they might be processing what type of decision-maker and play-caller they’re interested in. Stefanski had the play-calling duties in Minnesota, and while the past few seasons weren’t what people hoped for from the Browns, he has an offensive mindset that could help him in a new position.

The Eagles’ offense was much more stagnant in 2025 than it was in 2024, which was a big part of their demise in the first round of the playoffs. If they get the right personnel in place while retaining most of their top-tier talent, there’s no telling what their ceiling could be in 2026 and beyond.

Stefanski is turning out to be a more popular option for other teams than Browns fans expected, and could find himself with a new job sooner than anyone could have anticipated.

