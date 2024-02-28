Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a solid season.

The team was resilient and rallied together toward a common goal, developing a strong workplace culture and a tight environment.

However, that doesn’t mean the players are happy with their employers.

Despite doing quiet well at the NFL Honors, the NFLPA survey revealed the players believe the team has plenty of areas of improvement.

As pointed out by ESPN Cleveland, the Browns got some rough overall grades, which was good for the No. 23 spot among the 32 NFL teams.

Browns ranked 23 out of 32 teams in this year's NFLPA survey. A look at the breakdown is below. pic.twitter.com/x9cn8EcFD2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 28, 2024

This is two spots lower than their 2022 ranking, and some of the recurring issues continue to be the same.

The players graded the weight room with a D, mostly because the players feel like it’s not up to NFL standards and they don’t have enough space to do their workouts.

The locker room didn’t fare much better, graded a D+, once again with complaints about a lack of space.

The players put the team on blast over their lack of a family room at the stadium, grading it D-.

Ironically, the players still gave the ownership a B grade.

The team is currently working to improve their practice facilities, and they’re also reportedly looking to either build a new stadium or improve the current one.