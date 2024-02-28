Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a solid season.

The team was resilient and rallied together toward a common goal, developing a strong workplace culture and a tight environment.

However, that doesn’t mean the players are happy with their employers.

Despite doing quiet well at the NFL Honors, the NFLPA survey revealed the players believe the team has plenty of areas of improvement.

As pointed out by ESPN Cleveland, the Browns got some rough overall grades, which was good for the No. 23 spot among the 32 NFL teams.

This is two spots lower than their 2022 ranking, and some of the recurring issues continue to be the same.

The players graded the weight room with a D, mostly because the players feel like it’s not up to NFL standards and they don’t have enough space to do their workouts.

The locker room didn’t fare much better, graded a D+, once again with complaints about a lack of space.

The players put the team on blast over their lack of a family room at the stadium, grading it D-.

Ironically, the players still gave the ownership a B grade.

The team is currently working to improve their practice facilities, and they’re also reportedly looking to either build a new stadium or improve the current one.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

