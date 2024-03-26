Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Browns Could Sign Former First-Round LB

Analyst Says Browns Could Sign Former First-Round LB

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have already made some solid additions to their roster, but they might not be done just yet.

They’re reportedly still in the market for another linebacker, and there are plenty of options available, even at this point in the offseason.

Considering that, Browns insider Scott Petrak discussed the possibility of going after former Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants LB Isaiah Simmons, via Cleveland.com on YouTube.

Petrak argued that as much as Simmons hasn’t lived up to the hype, he is a player with plenty of potential.

He’s very athletic, and while he played limited snaps for Brian Daboll’s team last season, he was still quite serviceable.

He’s not an every-down kind of player, but Jim Schwartz’s scheme isn’t that focused on linebackers, and he’s the kind of elite coach who will always know how to make the most of the assets they have.

The Giants used him mostly on passing downs, sometimes blitzing, and rarely defending passes.

He might not be the biggest guy out there, but he could still be an intriguing fit for the team, especially at a reasonable price.

The Browns had one of the best defensive units in the game last season, and they might only get better in 2024, regardless of who they sign.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson Explains What Mike Vrabel Brings To The Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Shares Notable Update On Nick Chubb's Recovery

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Kevin Stefanski Details First Meeting Between Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Explains What Mike Vrabel Brings To The Browns

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Potential International Game This Fall

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Coaching and Personnel Consultant Mike Vrabel

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest On the Process To Hire Mike Vrabel

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Kevin Stefanski Makes Clear Statement About New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Open Up On Why Joe Flacco Didn't Return This Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Trade Deadline Proposal

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Browns Share Updates On Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb's Recoveries

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Insider Explains Why Browns Re-Signed Cade York

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Insider Offers Telling Update On Deshaun Watson’s Rehab

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Fans Show Support To Notable Browns Defensive Duo

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Fans React To Latest Browns Signing

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Browns Are Bringing Back Notable Kicker

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Analyst Notes Important Detail In Cade York's New Deal With Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details How Jerry Jeudy Can Thrive With Browns

2 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Notable Recent Mock Draft Has Browns Picking A Defender At No. 54

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Raises Important Question About Cleveland's 2024 Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver Media Takes Issue With Jerry Jeudy's Extension

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Drawing Interest To Play In Notable League

2 days ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Insider Details Where Things Stand With Kevin Stefanski Extension

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Legend Sends Big Message To The Fans

2 days ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

3 days ago

Browns Nation