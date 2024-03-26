Analyst Says Browns Could Sign Former First-Round LB

The Cleveland Browns have already made some solid additions to their roster, but they might not be done just yet.

They’re reportedly still in the market for another linebacker, and there are plenty of options available, even at this point in the offseason.

Considering that, Browns insider Scott Petrak discussed the possibility of going after former Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants LB Isaiah Simmons, via Cleveland.com on YouTube.

Petrak argued that as much as Simmons hasn’t lived up to the hype, he is a player with plenty of potential.

He’s very athletic, and while he played limited snaps for Brian Daboll’s team last season, he was still quite serviceable.

He’s not an every-down kind of player, but Jim Schwartz’s scheme isn’t that focused on linebackers, and he’s the kind of elite coach who will always know how to make the most of the assets they have.

The Giants used him mostly on passing downs, sometimes blitzing, and rarely defending passes.

He might not be the biggest guy out there, but he could still be an intriguing fit for the team, especially at a reasonable price.

The Browns had one of the best defensive units in the game last season, and they might only get better in 2024, regardless of who they sign.

