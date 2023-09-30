Kevin Stefanski Discusses Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Preparation

Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked good enough in the preseason for the Cleveland Browns to trade Josh Dobbs.

Dobbs won his first game in Arizona’s big upset of the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.

And now Browns fans hope they won’t have to root for Thompson-Robinson to win his first start this week.

But if Deshaun Watson’s bad shoulder keeps him from playing, Kevin Stefanski says DTR is ready to go, as shared below.

Citing a next man up mentality, Stefanski says all backup players prepare to be on the field each week.

And he is confident Thompson-Robinson will step right in if needed.

Cleveland’s head coach says his rookie backup can run the game plan as designed.

If there are things DTR does better or worse than Watson, the coach says it’s on him to adjust some play calls.

Thompson-Robinson showed impressive poise behind center for a rookie.

But things will come at him with some more speed and viciousness during the regular season.

Still, his style of play matches Cleveland’s injured franchise player.

He is mobile, patient, can throw on the move, and makes good decisions on when to run.

DTR’s legs might be a little more of a weapon than Watson’s at this point.

Stefanski will do well to remind the rookie to protect himself with slides and think twice about blocking downfield.

Cleveland’s defense and his offensive teammates have faith in their rookie teammate.

And it won’t take much added effort or emotion to keep the Browns offense on track.