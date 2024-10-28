Kevin Stefanski Gave Honest Awswer About Benching Deshaun Watson

The calls were growing louder by the week.

With the Cleveland Browns mired in a 1-6 start to the season with quarterback Deshaun Watson under center, fans and analysts alike were calling for the starting quarterback to be benched in favor of Jameis Winston.

That never happened as Watson was injured eight days ago, suffering a torn Achilles tendon that required season-ending surgery last Friday.

With Watson out of the lineup, the Browns offense soared under Winston.

Cleveland’s new starting quarterback completed 27 of his 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the come-from-behind victory.

With Winston firmly ensconced as the starter for this week, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot had to ask head coach Kevin Stefanski if the thought had crossed his mind to bench Watson a few games earlier.

During his Monday press conference, Stefanski gave an honest answer to the question Cabot posed to him (via X).

“I’m not thinking about that way,” Stefanski said.

#Browns Stefanski not thinking about it that way, that perhaps he should’ve benched Deshaun Watson some games back and turned it over to Jameis Winston: pic.twitter.com/XKLsL5ZNJl — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 28, 2024

Stefanski’s comments show he chose to look forward instead of in the rearview mirror, something he was doing with his new starting quarterback.

The head coach praised Winston while also suggesting that he could play a more complete game soon.

“Jameis did a nice job yesterday operating in the system, and I know he feels like he can play better,” Stefanski said of Winston.

Winston’s 300-yard passing performance is a feat that Watson has not accomplished in the 19 career contests he’s played as a Brown.

Watson’s best day in a Browns uniform came last September when he passed for 289 yards in a 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

NEXT:

Juan Thornhill Sends A Clear Message About Browns' Playoff Chances