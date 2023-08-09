Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About His Job Status This Season

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About His Job Status This Season

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Every NFL coach, no matter how successful they are, knows the worst can happen at any time.

And some, like Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, might feel more pressure than others this year.

Following up a playoff appearance and Coach of the Year honors with 2 losing seasons was not in the script.

That first-year tease of success only adds to the angst of Browns fans (and owners) starved for another championship.

But Stefanski claims pressure is always part of the job, as he explained to Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame:

“I can tell you every coach, every player, we feel pressure (when we) walk into any building, every day. We want to be great; we want to win games. That’s really where the focus is for us.”

Cleveland’s analytical head coach avoided answering the actual question.

And if he feels pressure to make the playoffs, or more, he won’t share that willingly.

But Stefanski is arguably set up as well as he can be, and another losing season could end his Cleveland tenure.

With a legitimate franchise quarterback and a stable of top-notch skills players, his offense should take off.

And adding top-notch coaches to manage the defense and special teams shows a sense of urgency not seen recently.

 

Should Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat? 

There are a few ways an NFL head coach can get himself fired besides losing too many games.

One of them is to come up short of expectations related to the strength of his roster or other factors.

And when your GM keeps “winning the offseason” only to watch another losing season, it’s a problem.

To that end, this is the first season Andrew Berry is not high on the list of best offseason GMs.

But it is also the first season Cleveland has a top player at the most important NFL position.

Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett didn’t prompt many Browns fans to make Super Bowl plans.

But Cleveland expects a vintage effort from Deshaun Watson this year- a franchise quarterback effort.

Most Hall of Fame-bound coaches are tied to a particular franchise quarterback.

And without their star passer, many had losing records, unlike Stefanski’s 34-32 mark to date.

Whether he admits it or not, Kevin Stefanski should feel extra pressure to win this year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to a fan during the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Myles Garrett Comments On Browns' Defensive Mentality This Season

39 mins ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Set Record During Hall of Fame Game

42 mins ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns CB Predicted To Have Breakout Season By Analyst

7 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Looking Sharp In The Red Zone At Camp

8 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Myles Garrett Details Duels Between The Position Groups

24 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Explains How Browns Will Balance Passing And Rushing

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Sign Former Ravens, Giants OLB

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Receiver Expected To Miss Several Weeks Due To Knee Injury

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Stefanski Hints At Different Nick Chubb Usage This Season

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

UCLA Coach Praises Dorian Thompson-Robinson After NFL Debut

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.

Stump Mitchell Highlights Overlooked Aspect Of Nick Chubb's Game

2 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Legend Has High Praise For Browns WR

2 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Greg Newsome II Injury

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets after the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Troll Aaron Rodgers While Praising Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Announce Series of Personnel Moves

3 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dawand Jones Posted Notable Stat Line In His NFL Debut

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Comments On Huge Expectations For Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a 16-yard touchdown run by Demetric Felton Jr. during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Talks About Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Debut

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Talks Fair Expectations For Deshaun Watson In 2023

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets after the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns QB Reveals Post-Game Advice From Aaron Rodgers

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Offense Leads NFL In 1 Financial Category This Season

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns React To Nick Chubb's Position On NFL Top 100 List

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Analyst Predicts Big Season For Browns Rookie WR

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns OC Names 3 WRs Who Have Excelled In Training Camp

6 days ago

Myles Garrett Comments On Browns' Defensive Mentality This Season

No more pages to load