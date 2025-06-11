Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Nick Chubb’s Departure

The Cleveland Browns let one of the best players in franchise history walk away as a free agent.

Fans urged them to bring back Nick Chubb, but he wasn’t a part of the plan anymore.

Now, with Chubb joining the Houston Texans, it’s officially the start of a new era in Browns running back history.

However, as much as they chose to move on from the veteran, they had the utmost respect and love for him.

That’s how head coach Kevin Stefanski made it seem when asked about his former star.

“Yeah, obviously, excited for Nick. I haven’t talked to him yet but reached out to him. You guys know how I feel about him. He’s a huge part of our success here, huge part of this franchise. So, we wish him luck and, it’s something that we’ll obviously stay in touch with him throughout this year,” Stefanski said.

The Browns reportedly chose not to re-sign Chubb because they didn’t want to have him around unless they had a clear role for him, out of respect.

Unfortunately, the 2025 NFL Draft was stacked at running back, and given his age (29) and recent history of injuries, there wasn’t much of a market for his services.

The Texans now get him at a discount to be Joe Mixon’s complement out of the backfield, and he’s an ultimate low-risk/high-reward pickup.

He may even find his way back to Cleveland at some point to finish things where it all started.

Though he plays elsewhere now, Browns fans will hold a special place in their hearts for him.

NEXT:

Analyst Sounds Off On Browns Fans, 'You Guys Stink'