Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Problems With Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive struggles have been well-documented through six weeks as the team still hasn’t scored more than 18 points in a game and $230 million quarterback Deshaun Watson still hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards a single time.

The 1-5 start due to the poor offense led to the team trading No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper this week, and head coach Kevin Stefanski recently got honest about the team’s struggles on that side of the ball.

The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak shared a quote from Stefanski regarding the team’s offense, and he pointed out that there isn’t just one thing leading to the scoring drought, it’s a multifaceted issue that the team simply needs to play better to fix, also specifically pointing out third down and red zone struggles as key aspects that need improvement.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on problems with offense: It's not just one thing, it's multifaceted. We need to play better.

Does note performance in critical moments — third downs, red zone — is area that needs to be better. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 16, 2024

Cleveland’s offense has converted just 15 out of 78 third-down opportunities so far this season and ended a streak of 26 failed third-down attempts in a row in the Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which is an absolutely appalling number that leaves no question as to why the offense can’t put up 20 points.

Cleveland’s offense has now gone 29 consecutive drives without a touchdown and Deshaun Watson has been sacked 31 times through six games.

Running back Jerome Ford also went down with an injury in the Eagles game, but it’s looking like Nick Chubb is just about set to make his season debut and give the offense a much-needed shot in the arm.

Hopefully, Chubb can save the day, because this offense is spiraling quickly without any other signs of things getting better.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On The Amari Cooper Trade