Monday, December 15, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Shedeur Sanders' Performance Sunday

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Shedeur Sanders’ Performance Sunday

Justin Hussong
By
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a tough Week 15 matchup with the Chicago Bears and an opportunity to restore some faith after an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans. But their offense had arguably its worst performance of the year and will have to regroup with the Buffalo Bills coming up next.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a significant step back coming off the best game of his young career. Against the Bears, he completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards and three interceptions, while also getting sacked five times.

The day after, head coach Kevin Stefanski gave his honest thoughts about Sanders’ performance.

“Obviously, some good throws down the field. Made some explosive plays. I thought he fought til the end and has the right attitude that he’ll just keep learning from these experiences,” Stefanski said.

It’s the proper assessment to have when evaluating a fifth-round rookie making his fourth NFL start. In those games, Sanders has had some extreme highs and lows, which fans should expect.

Stefanski has gotten plenty of flak for the way he has handled Sanders, but there wasn’t much that could have been done to avoid the result against the Bears. The battered offensive line couldn’t hold up, which severely impacted the running and passing games.

Some of Sanders’ turnovers and sacks were his fault. But scoring just three points isn’t solely on the quarterback.

Everyone has to be better, and hopefully, things will get cleaned up ahead of another difficult matchup in Week 16.

