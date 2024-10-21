Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 21, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Sunday’s Loss To Bengals

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Sunday’s Loss To Bengals

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season is spiraling out of control, with a dismal 1-6 record after seven games.

Their latest defeat, a 21-14 loss to the Bengals, marks their fifth straight setback.

Despite the close score, the game wasn’t nearly as competitive as it appears on paper.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is now in the hot seat as the team’s offensive struggles continue to mount.

Following the loss, Stefanski addressed the media, his frustration evident (via X).

“You come here to try to get a win versus a division opponent and fall short, and really disappointed that we can’t,” Stefanski said,

“We have to eliminate those plays that are holding us back and then when we do that, we’ll have a chance, but disappointed,” Stefanski added.

The Browns have yet to break the 18-point barrier in any game this season and just managed to surpass 200 passing yards for the first time on Sunday.

The situation has taken a turn for the worse with quarterback Deshaun Watson awaiting confirmation that he will be out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury during Sunday’s game.

This really leaves the Browns in a precarious position.

Last year, when Watson was sidelined, the offense found its rhythm under veteran Joe Flacco.

Now, Stefanski faces the challenge of reshaping his offensive strategy around either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston.

The pressure is mounting on the head coach – if the offense continues to sputter, he’ll face increasing scrutiny.

However, if the team suddenly finds its footing, it might raise uncomfortable questions about Watson’s role in the team’s struggles.

As the Browns stare down the barrel of a potential top-five draft pick in 2025, the coming weeks will be crucial for Stefanski and his team.

Can they turn things around, or is this the beginning of the end for the current regime in Cleveland?

NEXT:  Jameis Winston Shares His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Cam Taylor-Britt #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Does Not Hold Back His Thoughts About Browns' Season

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Reasons For Nick Chubb's Limited Workload

3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jameis Winston Shares His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the game in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Details Emerge About Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Injury

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He Made Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB2 On Sunday

4 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jameis Winston Calls Out Browns Fans After Sunday's Loss

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Calls Out Fans For Booing Deshaun Watson

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Loss To Bengals On Sunday

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson In Tears As He Was Carted Off The Field

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reggie Langhorne Reveals Why Kevin Stefanski Has Earned Respect

12 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Browns Struggling To Answer $230 Million Question

12 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals What Nick Chubb's Return Will Do For Browns

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Browns Will Have A New Backup QB On Sunday

12 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Reggie Langhorne Reveals What Could Be Going On With Deshaun Watson

12 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson #72 of the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks pose for a photo after an NFL preseason gameat Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Browns Announce 6 Players Are Inactive For Sunday's Game

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Believes One Browns Player's Talent Is Being Wasted

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Video Shows Nick Chubb On Field Ahead Of Sunday's Game

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says Browns Won't Trade 1 Player

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) on the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

NFL Announces Fine For Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

14 hours ago

browns helmets CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Browns helmets from the field following the National Football League game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Lions Showing Interest In Trading For Browns Player

14 hours ago

Brook Park Mayor Believes Domed Stadium Will 'Help The Entire Region'

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball to D'Onta Foreman #27 during the first half at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Relying On D'Onta Foreman, Pierre Strong Jr. To Establish Run Game On Sunday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Stats Show Nick Chubb's Impact On Browns In His Career

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Former GM Believes Browns Could Trade 1 Player To Lions

1 day ago

Browns Nation