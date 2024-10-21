Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Sunday’s Loss To Bengals

The Cleveland Browns’ season is spiraling out of control, with a dismal 1-6 record after seven games.

Their latest defeat, a 21-14 loss to the Bengals, marks their fifth straight setback.

Despite the close score, the game wasn’t nearly as competitive as it appears on paper.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is now in the hot seat as the team’s offensive struggles continue to mount.

Following the loss, Stefanski addressed the media, his frustration evident (via X).

“You come here to try to get a win versus a division opponent and fall short, and really disappointed that we can’t,” Stefanski said,

“We have to eliminate those plays that are holding us back and then when we do that, we’ll have a chance, but disappointed,” Stefanski added.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski lamented at another loss pic.twitter.com/d28v0KsW9E — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 20, 2024

The Browns have yet to break the 18-point barrier in any game this season and just managed to surpass 200 passing yards for the first time on Sunday.

The situation has taken a turn for the worse with quarterback Deshaun Watson awaiting confirmation that he will be out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury during Sunday’s game.

This really leaves the Browns in a precarious position.

Last year, when Watson was sidelined, the offense found its rhythm under veteran Joe Flacco.

Now, Stefanski faces the challenge of reshaping his offensive strategy around either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston.

The pressure is mounting on the head coach – if the offense continues to sputter, he’ll face increasing scrutiny.

However, if the team suddenly finds its footing, it might raise uncomfortable questions about Watson’s role in the team’s struggles.

As the Browns stare down the barrel of a potential top-five draft pick in 2025, the coming weeks will be crucial for Stefanski and his team.

Can they turn things around, or is this the beginning of the end for the current regime in Cleveland?

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Shares His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson