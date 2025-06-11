Kevin Stefanski Gets Put On Notice Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns’ decision-makers managed to keep their jobs after a three-win season.

Owner Jimmy Haslam had the backs of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, even when it seemed like they could be on their way out.

However, that’s not likely to be the case again if the team doesn’t live up to its potential in 2025.

With that in mind, Xavier Crocker of the “Honor the Land” named the man who most needs to make his mark.

“Stefanski. He needs to take the biggest leap. Obviously, the players have to go out there and execute, but I just don’t see how many more chances you’re going to give this regime or this coaching staff if they come out and fall flat on their face. You have to get your offense back. Is this going to be the year when you finally get into the top 10 in offensive category? … You’ve had stretches of it. We need it for a full season,” Zae said.

Stefanski is arguably a very good head coach.

In his five-year tenure with Cleveland, he’s won NFL Coach of the Year twice, and the team has been fairly competitive most of the time.

Then again, while his version of the West Coast offense has deployed some strong running games, that hasn’t necessarily led to offensive success.

Of course, context also matters, and Stefanski hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to quarterbacks.

Other than glimpses from Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco’s epic run a couple of years ago, the coach has had to do a lot with little, pulling the strings on an offense led by subpar QBs.

No matter the case, the Browns have to get better this season or it might be difficult to justify some people holding onto their jobs much longer.

