Kevin Stefanski Gives Honest Answer About Deshaun Watson’s Future

The Cleveland Browns have been here before.

Last year, quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an injury with only six games played under his belt, and the team built around him for a second straight offseason to showcase him in their new-look offense – one similar to the one he ran in Houston during his best pro seasons.

This season, Watson lasted seven games before he suffered an Achilles injury yesterday that will prematurely end his season.

Watson showed little this year to excite the team’s fanbase, finishing his campaign by piloting one of the worst offenses in the NFL before his exit midway through the Cincinnati game on Sunday.

After spending two straight offseasons building around Watson helming the team, will the Browns invest a third offseason in Watson, or will the team move on with another quarterback in the NFL Draft?

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski faced that question in his Monday postgame press conference, and the head coach was non-commital about Watson remaining the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2025 according to insider Tony Grossi (via X).

“Obviously, I believe in Deshaun but I also think it’s important to acknowledge he just had a bad injury,” Stefanski said, adding he knew Watson would “bounce back.”

Grossi explained Stefanski’s quote as the coach declining “to expound about his future as Browns starting QB.”

Watson has 19 games as the starting quarterback in Cleveland, going 9-10 in those starts.

He’s completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 3,365 yards and 19 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in those contests.

The team could elect to find a replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft as rookie quarterbacks can be signed to less-expensive contracts, allowing the Browns to rebuild their roster without tying up valuable salary cap space in a high-priced quarterback.

