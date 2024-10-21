Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 21, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Gives Honest Answer About Deshaun Watson’s Future

Kevin Stefanski Gives Honest Answer About Deshaun Watson’s Future

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been here before.

Last year, quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an injury with only six games played under his belt, and the team built around him for a second straight offseason to showcase him in their new-look offense – one similar to the one he ran in Houston during his best pro seasons.

This season, Watson lasted seven games before he suffered an Achilles injury yesterday that will prematurely end his season.

Watson showed little this year to excite the team’s fanbase, finishing his campaign by piloting one of the worst offenses in the NFL before his exit midway through the Cincinnati game on Sunday.

After spending two straight offseasons building around Watson helming the team, will the Browns invest a third offseason in Watson, or will the team move on with another quarterback in the NFL Draft?

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski faced that question in his Monday postgame press conference, and the head coach was non-commital about Watson remaining the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2025 according to insider Tony Grossi (via X).

“Obviously, I believe in Deshaun but I also think it’s important to acknowledge he just had a bad injury,” Stefanski said, adding he knew Watson would “bounce back.”

Grossi explained Stefanski’s quote as the coach declining “to expound about his future as Browns starting QB.”

Watson has 19 games as the starting quarterback in Cleveland, going 9-10 in those starts.

He’s completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 3,365 yards and 19 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in those contests.

The team could elect to find a replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft as rookie quarterbacks can be signed to less-expensive contracts, allowing the Browns to rebuild their roster without tying up valuable salary cap space in a high-priced quarterback.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reveals If Browns Will Add QB This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: Paul Pierce, NBA legend speaks during the NRL Grand Final Media Opportunity at Martin Place on October 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Paul Pierce Reveals The Reason He Doesn't Like The City Of Cleveland

41 mins ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals If Browns Will Add QB This Season

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Insider Teases 1 Former Browns QB Is Available

6 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Says He's 'Tired Of Excuses' With Browns

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Offense Needs A 'Total Housecleaning'

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Has Concerning Stats In Last 3 Games

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Test Results Are In For Deshaun Watson's Injury

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns tries to catch a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Rips Kevin Stefanski, Says Team Was 'Unprepared' On Sunday

10 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Confirms Deshaun Watson's Torn Achilles, Season-Ending Surgery

11 hours ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's Injury

11 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns falls to the ground after an injury during a play in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Believes Deshaun Watson 'Has Played His Last Down In 2024'

11 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Radio Hosts Suggest Rift Between Fans, Players Could Get Worse

12 hours ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Browns Radio Host Suggests Trade Target After Deshaun Watson's Injury

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones' Response Explains Why Booing Injured QB Will Matter For Browns

13 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns interacts with the crowd during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greg Newsome Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About Fans Booing QB's Injury

13 hours ago

Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Rajon Ronodo during a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the University of Virginia Cavaliers at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia on February 9, 2019.

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Fans Booing Deshaun Watson's Injury

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Kevin Stefanski Gave 5-Word Response To Not Starting Elijah Moore On Sunday

14 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns fakes a hand-off to Nick Chubb #24 in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Shares His Thoughts About Nick Chubb's Return

15 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Cam Taylor-Britt #29 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Does Not Hold Back His Thoughts About Browns' Season

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Reasons For Nick Chubb's Limited Workload

24 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Sunday's Loss To Bengals

24 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jameis Winston Shares His Thoughts About Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the game in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Details Emerge About Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Injury

1 day ago

Browns Nation