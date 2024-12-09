Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 9, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Wyatt Teller Speaks Out About His Wife’s Viral Post About Steelers Fans

Wyatt Teller Speaks Out About His Wife’s Viral Post About Steelers Fans

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Following the loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on the road at Acrisure Stadium, Wyatt Teller’s wife felt compelled to take to social media to complain about how the Pittsburgh fans treated her during the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Teller’s wife’s comments caused quite a bit of uproar from Browns fans and resulted in the guard having to answer questions about how his wife was treated in Pittsburgh during the matchup between the division rivals.

On Monday, Teller addressed the situation with his wife and Steelers fans and clarified what is acceptable and what isn’t when the Browns and Steelers go head-to-head in a rivalry that has lasted a very long time.

“As long as they don’t put their hands on a woman or crazy expose themselves or spit on my wife, you can say whatever you want,” Teller said. “You’ve got to understand when you’re in a hostile environment like that, what you are going to get.”

This is a surprising take from Teller, as he could’ve called for some changes to be made or gone after Steelers fans, but he came off as very professional and mature in his delivery, which is hard to argue with because the behavior of fans likely won’t change anytime soon in this rivalry or any other in the NFL.

With the Browns coming off the loss to the Steelers, Cleveland drops to 3-10 on the season, and things won’t get any easier this week as they’ll have to host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Troubling Sign In Browns' Locker Room After Loss To Steelers
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ryan Ward
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ryan Ward
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ryan Ward is a veteran sportswriter who has covered the NBA and NFL for over a decade. Along with numerous exclusive interviews [...]

Browns Nation