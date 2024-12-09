Wyatt Teller Speaks Out About His Wife’s Viral Post About Steelers Fans

Following the loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on the road at Acrisure Stadium, Wyatt Teller’s wife felt compelled to take to social media to complain about how the Pittsburgh fans treated her during the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Teller’s wife’s comments caused quite a bit of uproar from Browns fans and resulted in the guard having to answer questions about how his wife was treated in Pittsburgh during the matchup between the division rivals.

On Monday, Teller addressed the situation with his wife and Steelers fans and clarified what is acceptable and what isn’t when the Browns and Steelers go head-to-head in a rivalry that has lasted a very long time.

“As long as they don’t put their hands on a woman or crazy expose themselves or spit on my wife, you can say whatever you want,” Teller said. “You’ve got to understand when you’re in a hostile environment like that, what you are going to get.”

#Browns Wyatt Teller on his wife Carly posting on X that #Steelers fans were “blatantly disrespectful” to her and other #Browns wives and GFs: pic.twitter.com/Gspk5cMvdr — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 9, 2024

This is a surprising take from Teller, as he could’ve called for some changes to be made or gone after Steelers fans, but he came off as very professional and mature in his delivery, which is hard to argue with because the behavior of fans likely won’t change anytime soon in this rivalry or any other in the NFL.

With the Browns coming off the loss to the Steelers, Cleveland drops to 3-10 on the season, and things won’t get any easier this week as they’ll have to host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field.

