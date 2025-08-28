Kevin Stefanski Gushes About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns found a true gem.

Carson Schwesinger went from being a walk-on at UCLA to a green-dot player as a rookie, and he never ceases to amaze at training camp.

When asked about him, head coach Kevin Stefanski had nothing but praise for his second-rounder:

“He’s been very aware and the ball seems to find him. He does a nice job of running a defense, which is not easy for a young player. In order to do that, in order to tell people where to get lined up, you have to know your stuff, and he really does know his part of this thing and how he factors into it,” Stefanski said of Schwesinger.

Carson knows his stuff when it comes to this defense pic.twitter.com/sQa1mkJvxr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 27, 2025

Schwesinger climbed his way up the ladder in the pre-draft process because of his physicality, athleticism, and work ethic.

More importantly, his football IQ and feel for the game turned heads from the very moment he arrived in Northeast Ohio.

The Browns needed someone to fill the big void left by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The star linebacker suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury last season, and he may not even be able to suit up again.

Of course, replacing him will be way easier said than done, but if someone’s capable of doing so, it seems to be Schwesinger.

The fact that the coaching staff trusted him to be a defensive signal-caller in training camp and the preseason speaks volumes about the level of confidence and how impressed they’ve been with him so far.

The Browns will have to be as stout on defense as they possibly can.

That will be their biggest chance to compete in the tough and physical AFC North, especially considering all the uncertainty regarding their offense and their quarterback situation.

Expecting rookies to turn a team around might not be fair or accurate, but Schwesinger should make a massive impact right out of the gate.

