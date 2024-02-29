Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Gushes Over New Browns Coach

Kevin Stefanski Gushes Over New Browns Coach

By

Cleveland Browns running backs coach Duce Staley
Duce Staley (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

 

Duce Staley brings an accomplished resume to his new job with the Cleveland Browns.

Replacing a popular figure like former running backs coach Stump Mitchell would be a challenge for anybody.

As Browns fans and players will soon hear for themselves, Staley will take full ownership of the role.

Camryn Justice recently shared some comments from Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, where he describes his new running backs coach’s loud demeanor (via Camryn Justice on Twitter).

Stefanski says Staley brings energy to the field and the locker room every day.

He assures the press that they will definitely know Staley is present, describing the coach as “competitive.”

Some reporters might have wondered about what he meant by “competitive” before Stefanski continued.

“He may even have some shouting matches with the coaches at times—that might happen—so I may have to intervene.”

Staley’s success and the pair of Super Bowl rings he owns lifts his credibility with his new charges, but just in case there is doubt about what he expects, he’ll scream it out to everyone who needs to know.

In his second season with the Detroit Lions, Staley completely lost his voice before the end of training camp.

His message was heard, though, as former Lions running back Jamaal Williams broke out with the first 1,000-yard campaign of his NFL career in 2022.

Staley developed a foot quickness drill for Darren Sproles when the player was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2014.

That drill is now actually part of the NFL Scouting Combine’s skill assessments and is named after the Browns’ new running backs coach.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Posted Career Highs In 2 Stats Last Season

15 mins ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Co-Leads The NFL In Notable Rushing Category

42 mins ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Announcement About Browns Facilities

1 hour ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Hanford Dixon

Browns Legend Shares His Thoughts On Potential International Game

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans with Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Notes 1 Key Area Where Browns Showed Major Regression

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Criticized For 1 Aspect Of His Job

22 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

23 hours ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Notes Why Browns Could Trade No. 54 Overall Pick

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Myles Garrett Working Out With NBA Superstar

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message About Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Former Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson

Latest PFF Mock Draft Has Browns Drafting 1 WR

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Brian Callahan Makes An Admission On His Father Leaving The Browns

2 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Analyst Says 1 WR Is Too Expensive For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

2 Key Browns Starters Expected To Test Free Agency

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former Browns WR Explains Myles Garrett's Real Impact

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Tony Grossi Details Browns Potential Trade Plans

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Brian Hoyer

Fans React To Brian Hoyer’s Comments About Johnny Manziel

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QBs Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel

Brian Hoyer Responds To Johnny Manziel Claims

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Tony Rizzo Predicts Unexpected Move For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Major Change For Browns This Week

3 days ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Analyst Links 2 Top Defenders With The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Analyst Says It's 'Imperative' Browns Figure Out What To Do With 1 Star

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Makes Strong Statement About Browns Fans

3 days ago

Myles Garrett Posted Career Highs In 2 Stats Last Season

No more pages to load