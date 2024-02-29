Kevin Stefanski Gushes Over New Browns Coach

Duce Staley brings an accomplished resume to his new job with the Cleveland Browns.

Replacing a popular figure like former running backs coach Stump Mitchell would be a challenge for anybody.

As Browns fans and players will soon hear for themselves, Staley will take full ownership of the role.

Camryn Justice recently shared some comments from Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, where he describes his new running backs coach’s loud demeanor (via Camryn Justice on Twitter).

#Browns Kevin Stefanski called Duce Staley a "very competitive guy" and expects some fire. "He definitely is a guy that you're going to hear out there on the practice field. He may have some shouting matches with the coaches at times—that might happen—so I may have to intervene" pic.twitter.com/rBM2VQJTqB — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 28, 2024

Stefanski says Staley brings energy to the field and the locker room every day.

He assures the press that they will definitely know Staley is present, describing the coach as “competitive.”

Some reporters might have wondered about what he meant by “competitive” before Stefanski continued.

“He may even have some shouting matches with the coaches at times—that might happen—so I may have to intervene.”

Staley’s success and the pair of Super Bowl rings he owns lifts his credibility with his new charges, but just in case there is doubt about what he expects, he’ll scream it out to everyone who needs to know.

In his second season with the Detroit Lions, Staley completely lost his voice before the end of training camp.

His message was heard, though, as former Lions running back Jamaal Williams broke out with the first 1,000-yard campaign of his NFL career in 2022.

Staley developed a foot quickness drill for Darren Sproles when the player was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2014.

That drill is now actually part of the NFL Scouting Combine’s skill assessments and is named after the Browns’ new running backs coach.