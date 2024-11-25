Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Jedrick Wills Jr.

To say that this has been a frustrating season for the Cleveland Browns would be a massive understatement.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has dealt with countless issues.

From a lack of discipline to underperforming, all the way through multiple injuries.

That has affected their ability to compete at the highest level, and it might continue to be an issue for the rest of the season.

According to Camryn Justice, Coach Stefanski stated that Jedrick Wills Jr.’s knee hasn’t responded as they hoped it would.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Jedrick Wills Jr.'s knee has not responded well enough to be able to play. They'll continue to monitor him this week and Wills will continue to work through the injury. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 25, 2024

That means his chances of suiting up next week are pretty slim.

Wills has struggled with injuries throughout his tenure with the Browns.

He didn’t play vs. the Baltimore Ravens, claiming he had made a “business decision.”

Those words offended many people, and when Dawand Jones took his starting spot, most speculated that Stefanski was disciplining him.

The coach, however, claimed that his decision to bench Wills and have him as a healthy scratch in the game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers had nothing to do with his poor choice of words.

Jones is out with another injury, which leaves Germain Ifedi as the team’s only healthy left tackle.

They brought back Geron Christian, who could be another candidate for the start after starting some games last season.

This season can’t end soon enough for the Browns, and they must spend some big bucks on their offensive line in the offseason.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Says 2 Browns Players Are In Concussion Protocol