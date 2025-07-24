Kevin Stefanski Has Eye-Opening Praise For Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a big blow when the Quinshon Judkins news broke.

The star rookie will most likely face a suspension after being arrested for domestic violence.

However, that could be a blessing in disguise for Dylan Sampson.

When asked about the rookie running back, head coach Kevin Stefanski raved about his work ethic, and while he won’t make any promises, he left the door open for a bigger role:

“Yeah, I think Dylan Sampson’s done a great job from the moment he’s gotten here. He’s very conscientious, very intelligent, been very impressed with what he can do in a bunch of different facets of the game. You know, we’re still going to bring him along based on how he performs. So, I think you’ll see again over these next four days, and then into next week as we put some practices under our belt. We’ll be making evaluations on all of our guys,” Stefanski said.

Most experts and fans projected Judkins to be the primary ball-carrier, with Sampson operating as a change-of-pace, third-down running back.

That could still be the case if the Browns turn to veteran Jerome Ford to hold down the fort in Judkins’ absence.

But if Sampson continues to impress in practice, perhaps the team will reconsider that approach and will put the ball in his hands early and often, at least until Judkins is cleared to return.

Sampson turned plenty of heads at Tennessee, and his big-play ability and explosiveness make him a major threat in the open field.

Despite being taken two full rounds after Judkins, some believe he also has the potential to be a starter, given the opportunity.

Of course, this situation is far from ideal and definitely not what the team wanted.

Still, it wouldn’t be the first time a player forces the team to change their approach, and having two potential stars at such a crucial position is the best type of problem any coach could hope to have.

