Sunday, October 12, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Hints At Big Offensive Change After Steelers Loss

Yagya Bhargava
By
Kevin Stefanski Hints At Big Offensive Change After Steelers Loss
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

The 2025 season began with Kevin Stefanski returning to play-calling duties after stepping aside midway through 2024, a decision that initially raised expectations around Cleveland.

Despite the optimism surrounding his return to play-calling, the offense has struggled to find consistency through the early weeks.

After a 23-9 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stefanski hinted that offensive changes could be coming soon.

When asked about the team’s offensive challenges, Stefanski did not shy away from potentially changing play-callers.

“Stefanski said “there’s a long list of things we gotta do better” in an answer that included potentially changing play-callers,” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson shared on X.

The question on many Browns fans’ and analysts’ minds is whether Stefanski might hand play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Rees, newly promoted this offseason, has impressed with his football IQ and adaptability during his time with the organization.

However, he has no prior NFL play-calling experience, which makes the decision more complex for Stefanski.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel shows promise as a game manager but lacks the arm strength and dynamic playmaking ability to consistently drive the offense downfield.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is waiting in the wings, with fans and local voices calling for Stefanski to give him an opportunity.

Many believe his energy and skill set can shift the team’s momentum in a positive direction.

Another key concern is the receiving corps’ consistency throughout games.

Without a dependable deep threat, quarterbacks and play-calling face even greater challenges moving forward.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation